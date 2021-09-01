Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.51. Frontline shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 15,360 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRO. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

