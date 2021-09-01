Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading 6.6% Higher

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.66. 76,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,789,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $20,000,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $345,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $57,879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $39,903,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $21,344,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

