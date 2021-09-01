Fusible Trading Down 0.5% This Week (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Fusible has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Fusible has a market cap of $204,760.22 and $150.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00066711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00134711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00161569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.76 or 0.07430228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,544.84 or 1.00817088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.26 or 0.00818783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.85 or 0.01008996 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

