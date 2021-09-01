Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Announces Earnings Results

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.25. Futu has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $204.25.

Get Futu alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Futu stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.