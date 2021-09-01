Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.65 and last traded at $100.11. Approximately 69,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,794,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.19.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average is $137.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

