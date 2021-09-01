FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increased by Analyst (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.46.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.58.

TSE:CM opened at C$145.14 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$96.42 and a 12 month high of C$152.84. The firm has a market cap of C$65.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$144.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.65.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total transaction of C$361,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$336,498.60. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,844,684.24. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,227 shares of company stock worth $8,889,705.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

