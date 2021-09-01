G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

GTHX stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $643.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.21.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $821,000 over the last ninety days. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,072,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $9,426,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 335,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 251,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.