Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Update

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS GFASY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,686. Gafisa has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.94 million for the quarter. Gafisa had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.36%.

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

