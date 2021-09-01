Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.51. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 174,447 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Nomura raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -1.27.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

