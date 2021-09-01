GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.04.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after buying an additional 869,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

