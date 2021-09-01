General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 21,592 shares.The stock last traded at $45.07 and had previously closed at $45.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at $207,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

