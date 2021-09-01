Genesco (GCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GCO opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. Genesco has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $927.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genesco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Genesco worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

