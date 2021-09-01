Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLNCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

