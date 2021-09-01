Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 46.1% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $9,022,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Shares of GPN traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.98. 37,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,598. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

