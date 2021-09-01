Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stake Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 185,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71.

