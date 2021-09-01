Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) Plans Dividend of €0.15

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:GWI opened at GBX 5.88 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.03 million and a P/E ratio of -28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.79. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10).
