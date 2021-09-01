Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 494,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,568,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $177.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,097,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,076 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 5,903,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.