Goldplat (LON:GDP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.32

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.55 ($0.09). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.09), with a volume of 462,345 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market cap of £11.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.82.

Goldplat Company Profile (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.