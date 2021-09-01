Goose Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001510 BTC on exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $277,286.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00129406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.55 or 0.00848213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00049577 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.