Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report sales of $40.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.43 million to $41.40 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $32.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $153.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.81 million to $155.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $210.89 million, with estimates ranging from $203.88 million to $219.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In related news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $1,400,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,772,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,894,550 over the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,055. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.91. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Earnings History and Estimates for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

