Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Update

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN GPL traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 735,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,841. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $185.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,479,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 960,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,756,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 737,119 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,043,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.