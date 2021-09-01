Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 40,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of Greenland Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of Greenland Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTEC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Greenland Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenland Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Greenland Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. 40,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.06. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

