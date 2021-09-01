GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading Down 2.9%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.72. 4,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 785,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in GreenSky by 223.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 11.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter valued at $2,855,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 27.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 373,421 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,510 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

