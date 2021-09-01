GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading Down 2.9%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.72. 4,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 785,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in GreenSky by 223.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 11.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter valued at $2,855,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 27.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 373,421 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,510 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
