Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Tops $28.64 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $28.64 million and $2.78 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,310.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.93 or 0.07729087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $643.02 or 0.01331028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.03 or 0.00372654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00138341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.57 or 0.00624245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.00376465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00354871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006110 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 82,603,140 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

