Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $641,697.56

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $641,697.56 and $3,999.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00129751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00834684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048617 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

