Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.91

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 67640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.