Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.91

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 67640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.