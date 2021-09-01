GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 548 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.79.

COO opened at $450.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.92 and a fifty-two week high of $455.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.13 and its 200 day moving average is $398.97.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

