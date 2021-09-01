GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 62,373 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 135.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,373 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 12.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 51.1% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $263.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of -0.52.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XAIR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

