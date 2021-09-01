GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 103,578 Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 12.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

CHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.