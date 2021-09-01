GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $685,000 in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of ANI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 207,533.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANIP stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $387.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.27. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

