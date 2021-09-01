GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $724,000 in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.11% of The Marcus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Marcus alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of MCS opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $490.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The Marcus Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.