GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $666,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Argus increased their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $579,603.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,033.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $1,440,152.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,534.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,850 shares of company stock valued at $63,258,878. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET opened at $369.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

