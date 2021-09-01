GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $713,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.13 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $455.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

