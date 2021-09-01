Guidewire Software (GWRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day moving average is $108.11.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

