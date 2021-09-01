Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.30

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 174.30 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 154.20 ($2.01). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 159.40 ($2.08), with a volume of 287,003 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.31. The stock has a market cap of £334.63 million and a PE ratio of -9.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

