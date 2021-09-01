H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $797.05 Million

Analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report $797.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $797.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $796.60 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $691.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at $92,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.52. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $70.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

