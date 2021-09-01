Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on HMSNF. HSBC upgraded Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.50.

Hammerson stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

