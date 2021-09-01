Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,500 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

