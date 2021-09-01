Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $180.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $180.48.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

