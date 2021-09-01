Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $188.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.12. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $193.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.