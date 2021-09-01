Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS opened at $285.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $289.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,105 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,511 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

