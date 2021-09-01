Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $1.19 Million in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 99,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 253.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCFT. CLSA decreased their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

