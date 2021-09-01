Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,776 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 677,922 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after acquiring an additional 465,254 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 477.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 538,278 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after acquiring an additional 445,114 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

