Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,000 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $70.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

