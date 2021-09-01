Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 135,006 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,719,839 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 135,006 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $736,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $301.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.04. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.