Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce $118.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $119.90 million. Harmonic posted sales of $94.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $483.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $486.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $545.47 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $560.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Harmonic by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Harmonic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,435 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $940.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -923.08, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

