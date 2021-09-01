Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Shares of HAS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.64. 2,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,122. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.18. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

