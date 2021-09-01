HC Wainwright Raises Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Price Target to $47.00

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.42% from the stock’s previous close.
AADI opened at $26.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.69. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80.
About Aadi Bioscience
