HC Wainwright Raises Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Price Target to $47.00

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.42% from the stock’s previous close.

AADI opened at $26.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.69. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

