HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

HDB traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 65,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

