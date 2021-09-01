HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 149,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,250,432 shares.The stock last traded at $78.85 and had previously closed at $78.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

